The NESO said in a statement here this evening that in its emergent meeting, held here today, opposed the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which aims to recognise all Hindu Bangladeshis as Indian Citizens.

“The Government of India should know and understand that the Northeast is not a dumping ground of illegal migrants whoever they are, be they Hindus or Muslims. The northeastern region will not take any more burdens of illegal foreigners who came after 1971 as per the Assam Accord,” the students’ body said in a resolution.

The meeting of the students’ body also expressed serious concern over the suffering of the common people of Manipur due to the prevailing situation there and decided to send a delegation to New Delhi to meet the Union Home Minister with a plea to resolve the issue at the earliest. It needs mention here that since November 1, 2016 some ethnic groups have been taking recourse to economic blockade in Manipur following creation of seven new districts there by the State government.

The students’ body said in a resolution that the Union government should intervene in the matter.