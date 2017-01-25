Highlighting the discrimination the girl child faces since birth, Zeliang said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme was launched to remove all discrimination against girl child prevalent in the society.

Observing that the low sex ratio was mostly due to deliberate human intention, he expressed concern over the report of low sex ratio in Longleng district in Nagaland, which is also one of the 100th gender critical districts in the country.