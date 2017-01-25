Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Jan 24 - To highlight and create awareness, promote the status of the girl child in society, Nagaland along with the rest of the country observed the National Girl Child Day at Kohima today.
Highlighting the discrimination the girl child faces since birth, Zeliang said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme was launched to remove all discrimination against girl child prevalent in the society.
Observing that the low sex ratio was mostly due to deliberate human intention, he expressed concern over the report of low sex ratio in Longleng district in Nagaland, which is also one of the 100th gender critical districts in the country.