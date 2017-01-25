

“The Northeast is lagging behind, but the days are not far when it will become a most developed part of the country due to the all-out efforts in this regard,” he said after flagging off a passenger train service between Agartala and Udaipura from Delhi’s Railways Board through video conferencing on Tuesday.

“The Northeast region is a priority for the Modi government. The railway budgetary outlay for the NE has been increased substantially from Rs 2,121 crore during UPA regime to Rs 5,316 crore during the Modi government,” he said.

He said the NFR has set a target to connect Sabroom, Tripura’s southernmost subdivision, by 2019 by putting all efforts. “The Modi government has a vision to see the Northeast region flourishing in all fronts. That’s why modern equipment are being used in the region,” he added.

“After the extension of the railway line up to Udaipur, two famous temples – Kamakhya (in Guwahati) and Tripura Sundari temple (in Udaipur) – have been connected by railway network. As I love the northeast region, I frequently visit the region to oversee the ongoing railway projects in the region,” Prabhu said.

In his speech, PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury welcomed the Bangladesh government’s decision to open all pre-independent era Indo-Bangla railway links.

“We want the Centre to connect Chittagong port (Bangladesh) with Sabroom for betterment of the entire Northeast region. If this happens, the South East Asian nations will be accessible to the NE region in near future,” he said.

In his speech, Transport Minister Manik Dey highlighted the State’s bottleneck in the communication system.

“Dhaka has already agreed to provide Chittagong port access to Tripura. If Chittagong port is accessible, then Sabroom will be gateway to the SEA nations,” he said.