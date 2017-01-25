STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Jan 24 - At a time when they are at a crucial stage of their academic life, around ten thousand upcoming graduates will get to know the tricks for preparing for their future course of action and will also get a much needed exposure into various fields through the North East Graduate Congress 2017, to be held from February 17 to 19 on the periphery of Guwahati.
Organised by ERD Foundation, the fourth edition of the fest would bring graduation students of the entire North East together, giving them a platform for various activities, sports, symposia, career counselling, entrepreneurship development programme, cultural exhibition and workshops etc. Around 200 colleges are likely to take part in the event to be held in the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) campus.
Apprising the media of the activities of the event, Dr Alaka Sarma, Dean, students welfare, USTM stated that the aspiring graduates, a majority coming from the interior areas of the region would find a platform through the Graduate Congress to express themselves, hone their skills and identify the opportunities lying ahead.