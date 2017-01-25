Organised by ERD Foundation, the fourth edition of the fest would bring graduation students of the entire North East together, giving them a platform for various activities, sports, symposia, career counselling, entrepreneurship development programme, cultural exhibition and workshops etc. Around 200 colleges are likely to take part in the event to be held in the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) campus.

Apprising the media of the activities of the event, Dr Alaka Sarma, Dean, students welfare, USTM stated that the aspiring graduates, a majority coming from the interior areas of the region would find a platform through the Graduate Congress to express themselves, hone their skills and identify the opportunities lying ahead.