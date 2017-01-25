The session, which began today, is aimed at creating a common platform for discussions and experience sharing on developmental issues that are carried forward by different departments including academic institutions, government bodies, civil societies, media and other sectors.

The consultation was inaugurated by GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika, who spoke on the need to create a common ground where all sectors can share their knowledge and their work area.

Senior journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap said, “We should not work in isolation but use communication as a tool to share experiences and expertise to maximize developmental process in the region.”

Altogether 30 representatives from different universities of the North East, government bodies, NGOs and media signed the terms of reference promising to keep in touch periodically and exchange ideas and work experiences.

The session was attended by Prof HP Sharma, Rector, GU; Rajat Barman Mahanta, former State government official; Radha Saini, fellow UICC; Dr Ranjan Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare, GU; DK Saikia, Director, NIPCCD; Sikha Barthakur, State BCC expert and other prominent academicians, medical practitioners and media experts from the region.