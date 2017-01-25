Noted litterateur and former Asam Sahitya Sabha president Prof Nagen Saikia will deliver the memorial lecture on the topic ‘Musings on History’. The event will also be attended by noted Assamese novelist and journalist Anuradha Sarma Pujaree and renowned social activist Dr Birubala Rava.

Professor Emeritus Dr Vadlamudi Venkata Rao, in whose memory the lecture is dedicated, was the founding head of the Department of Political Science, GU and a prominent social scientist of the country, who donated his life savings to various Indian universities for the promotion of higher education.

The event will be set off by a Swatch Bharat Abhiyan on the university premises from 9 am, to be conducted jointly by the Gauhati University Officers’ Association and the resident research scholars of the university. This will be followed by screening of a documentary on the life and legacy of Prof Venkata Rao made by veteran Assamese actor and filmmaker Brajen Bora, who too will attend the occasion.

The programme will conclude with a get-together of the present and former boarders of the V Venkata Rao Research Scholars’ Hostel (RCC 5 Boys’ Hall).