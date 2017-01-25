

Students taking part in a parade rehearsal for the Republic Day celebration, in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT Photo

Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu said that a total of 35 contingents will be participating in the parade, which will be held on the morning of January 26 at the Veterinary College ground here.

“There is overwhelming response from the school children. There will be special band display by the school children and arrangements for transportation, cleanliness and sanitation will be in place,” he said.

The DC said that special bus service to Khanapara Veterinary College field will be made for the day.

“Arrangements have been made for adequate drinking water and other facilities and there will be special provisions for the elders and women, including wheelchairs and other arrangements for physically challenged visitors,” said Dr Angamuthu.