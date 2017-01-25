



Addressing an awareness programme in the city on EMF emissions and telecom towers, Deepak asserted that contrary to the myth that mobile towers emit harmful radiations, the World Health Organization has concluded that current evidence does not confirm existence of any health consequences from exposure to low level electromagnetic fields.

Mentioning that more mobile towers need to be set up to realise the dream of digital India, Deepak said that there is no need to fear emissions from mobile towers as the government has a set of stringent safety norms and stricter enforcement rules.

“Telecommunications is a key source of empowerment of citizens at large and an effective tool for socio-economic development of a nation. It has emerged as one of the core infrastructures required for rapid growth and modernisation of various sectors of the economy. The delivery of broadband services to those who are at the bottom of the pyramid in India can be done through mobile technology only,” said Deepak, adding that there are more than 100 crore mobile subscriptions in the country.

Speaking about the safety norms set by the government, Deepak said that they are ten times more stringent than the existing limits prescribed by the International Commission on Non Ionizing Radiation Protection and recommended by WHO. “If any BTS site is found to violate the prescribed EMF norms, action is taken to put a penalty of Rs 10 lakh per BTS per incidence including closure of BTS if violation persists,” he said.

State Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia in his address observed that mobile connectivity is not satisfactory in the North East. He said that telecommunication services are the backbone of economic development and steps should be initiated for strengthening mobile connectivity.

It needs to be mentioned that the session was held as part of a nationwide awareness programme.