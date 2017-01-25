



The Deputy Commissioner told The Assam Tribune that the administration would soon stop picnics in the wetland’s vicinity.

“We have inspected the site and will soon put a curb on picnic which is damaging the wetland’s ecology. Other preventive measures will also be taken for protection of Deepor’s ecology and flora and fauna,” he said.

Meanwhile, carcasses of four more adjutant storks were recovered today, taking the toll to 22.

Deepor, a Ramsar site wetland and a bird sanctuary, has been bearing the brunt of pollution caused by dumping of the city’s municipal waste close to its periphery. Picnickers have added to its woes, with revellers littering the wetland with their waste, besides causing severe noise pollution.

Conservationists have been calling for making the wetland out of bounds for picnickers, besides shifting of the garbage dumping site to some other area.