The Police Medal for Gallantry this year was awarded to late constable Ratul Nunisa (posthumously), sub-inspector Birdhan Doley and constable Pinku Das, all belonging to the Assam Police.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to SPs Dr Umesh Barman and Debajit Deori, inspectors Narayan Das and Ambarish Kumar Barman, sub-inspector Biswajit Bose, head constables Biddut Kumar Malakar and Kumud Chandra Gogoi, havildars Juna Ram Kalita and Mathura Mohan Ray, and constables Abdul Baten Mondal, Orki Basumatary, Arun Kumar Pratihast and Annapurna Gupta.