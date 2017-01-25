



Paul, according to sources in police based in upper Assam, had been funding the militant organisations on annual basis as ‘protection money’ and the amount ranged from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per year.

While the payment to the ULFA (Independent) was made through hardcore ULFA leader Dristi Rajkhowa and few others, the GNLA used to receive the money through various channels and individuals in the neighbouring state.

“Last year too, Rs 18 lakh and Rs 20 lakh were paid to the GNLA and the ULFA respectively,” sources quoting available information claimed.

However, the Assam Police is yet to register any case in this regard so far.

“The GNLA was reportedly made the payment annually as Paul also owns a house at Tura in Garo Hills of Meghalaya. The money was paid to these outfits regularly through various links,” sources said.

“This has nothing to do with the APSC scam or the ongoing investigation and the police have stumbled upon such information while investigating an altogether different case. Further, the matter of terror funding will need specialised investigation,” sources pointed out.

Paul, who is now in judicial custody in connection with the cash-for-job scam in the APSC, had paid nearly Rs 1 crore to each of the outfits in the last few years.

The Assam Tribune had earlier reported that Paul during questioning had admitted to making payment to political leaders, including former ministers, a media baron and journalists among others during his tenure at the top post.