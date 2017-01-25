



Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, GoC-in-C, Eastern Command and Lt Gen AS Bedi, GoC, Gajraj Corps received the General.

The Chief, accompanied by the Eastern Army Commander and the Corps Commander visited Tawang and the forward areas in western Arunachal. He was also briefed by the Corps Commander on the security situation in the Corps, both from external threat and internal security point of view.

General Rawat has himself commanded a Corps in the Eastern Command and is well acquainted with the nuances of operational scenario here. He was satisfied with the operational preparedness of Gajraj Corps and encouraged all ranks of the Corps to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism displayed by them.

General Rawat left Tezpur for Imphal before moving to Delhi, said a Defence press release.