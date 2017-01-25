Besides prime suspect and former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul, the 19-page chargesheet featured names of Samedur Rahman, Basanta Doley (both APSC members), Naba Kumar Patir, Pabitra Koibarta (Assistant Controller of Examination, APSC), Mabud Ali Choudhury, Abbas Ali Ahmed and Syed Musaraff Husain.

All these accused have been booked under Section 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with Sections 120B, 420, 468, 471, 477A and 201 of the IPC.

Rajib Paul, the brother of Rakesh Paul, and another accused Sudip Das have been declared as absconders in the chargesheet and they are facing charges under section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with Sections 120B, 420, 468, 471 and 201 of the IPC.

Further, against Dr Mrigen Saikia and Mafizul Islam, the court has accepted prayer for further investigation sought by the Dibrugarh Police.

Investigators, as per the chargesheet, have examined more than 100 witnesses. Expert reports, including those duly signed by forensic experts outside the State, have also been annexed with the chargesheet.

Special public prosecutor BK Mahajan, when contacted, said the chargesheet has been submitted under section 173(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Court of Special Judge has fixed February 27 for submission of the status report, he added.

Sources said that there is still ample scope for further investigation regarding the arrested accused persons and those who are absconding.

Meanwhile, to facilitate trial for the accused holding constitutional posts (APSC), including Rakesh Paul and the two other arrested members, the investigators have already written to the President of India for prosecution sanction against them.

Meanwhile, the investigators have received prosecution sanction against Naba Kumar Patir from the State Government.