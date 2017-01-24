Karbi Youth Development Organization (KYDO) president, Si-im Teron and his members accompanied Nepram on her visit to Benjamin Millik and its surrounding villages near Rongkimi, Lumding Road, where she met the families of victims of various ethnic clashes living in the villages.

She took note of their problems and conditions and told KYDO that there is much discrimination as certain facilities that they are being deprived of certain facilities that they are entitled to receive. Their problems should be taken to the higher level and they should be supported to the fight for injustice, Nepram said.

Later, Binalakshmi Nepram met the Additional Deputy Commissioner at the DC’s Office and apprised him of the problems she had encountered with the victim families.