Addressing the two-day annual award and title presentation ceremony of Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam held at Kamarkuchi High School premises, the Governor further said that the Assamese gamosa, sarai and phulam japi have given a special identity to the people of this region. He felt that the rich Assamese culture needs wide publicity outside the State. The Governor called upon every Assamese man and woman residing outside the State to gift gamosa, japi and sarai to 50 non-Assamese families for wide publicity and acceptability. He added that such a tradition has already been started at the Raj Bhavan. Purohit further said that the door of the Raj Bhavan will always remain open for those pursuing cultural and literary activities in the State. In the meeting, the Governor presented titles to two persons, life-time achievement awards to 51 persons and felicitations to 27.

The meeting presided over by Shankar Das, president of Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam was attended by Dr Dayananda Borgohain, president, Tai Sahitya Sabha, Basistha Dev Sarma, Burha Satradhikar, Barpeta Satra, Narayan Deka, MLA, Barkshetri LAC, among others. The souvenir Pagladiyar Palas brought out on the occasion was released by Dr Dayananda Borgohain. The book Mukutamala published by the Mahasabha was released by Ananta Lal Gyani, Deputy Commissioner, Nalbari. Earlier the meeting was inaugurated by the MLA Narayan Deka.

The Nalbari district committee of Sanskritik Mahasabha had organised the two-day annual award and title presentation ceremony from January 21. A colourful cultural procession was taken out with the participation of cultural troupes of different ethnic communities residing in the State. On the occasion, a felicitation meeting was also held where veteran journalist Haidar Hussain took part as the chief guest. The felicitation meeting was presided over by Ashwini Kumar Sarma, president of the Nalbari district committee of the Mahasabha.