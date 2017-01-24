The panchayat secretaries, already trained for this purpose and the bank representatives of the 14 panchayats of Majuli Development Block and eight panchayats of Ujani Majuli Development Block, informed the people about cashless transactions.

On the direction of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Information Technology Department of the State under the initiative of the DCs and with the collaboration of the Block Development Officers is organising these Digi Dhan Melas in every panchayat with the aim to carry the process of digital transaction among people and thereby create a corruption-free economy in Assam.

Chief Minister Sonowal had inaugurated these Digi Dhan Melas of Panchayats, centrally, via a video conference from Dispur at 11 am on January 22 with every district administration. In that conference from Majuli along with the Dc Pallab Gopal Jha, Assistant Dc Chinmay Nath, Majuli Development Block’s Block Development Officer in charge Jenifer Yeshmin Choudhaury, Block Development Officer in charge of Ujani Majuli Development Block Mogen Narah and a few panchayat representatives and citizens participated.