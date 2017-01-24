He called upon the students to be punctual, disciplined and patient so that they could become the best in the country. He added that good people can be created by educational institutions and the teachers have to play a vital role in this respect.

Citing the examples of great personalities like APJ Abdul Kalam, Krishna Kanta Handique, Ananda Ram Baruah and others, Chief Minister Sonowal said that hard work was the key to their success. Presenting a picture of the activities of his government, Sonowal said that ‘good governance’ is his priority and he wants ‘good governance’ and development go hand in hand.

He also called upon the public to keep a strict vigil on the government so that they could make a corruption-free administration from the Chief Minister’s office to a Panchayat office. “We want a foreigner-free, extremist-free, corruption-free and pollution-free state,” he stressed. The Chief Minister announced that the government would take steps for the renovation of the age-old Binapani Natya Mandir, here.

Ministers Ranjit Dutta and Pallav Lochan Das, Parliamentarian RP Sharma, MLAs Pramod Borthakur and Padma Hazarika, Biswanath DC Asitaksha Chakravarty, nature lover Kumud Baruah, among others, were present on the occasion.

The session was presided over by Jiten Bhagawati, while the welcome address was delivered by Anjali Parajuli, principal of the school.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister addressed another public meeting at Panibharal, here, in which he said that the government had taken steps to modernise the Assam Police to cope with the prevailing situation of the state. State Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Sahay and others were present in the meeting.

Later, he visited the historic Sootea Police Station which witnessed India’s Freedom Struggle and declared that it would be preserved by the government. The Chief Minister also visited Nag Shanker temple and inaugurated a community-cum-guest house there. Sonowal visited ‘Kanyaka Multipurpose Agriculture Farm’, an initiative of Padma Hazarika, MLA of Sootea LAC on the bank of the river Jiya Bharali.