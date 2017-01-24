The members of Dhubri Netaji Birth Anniversary Celebration Central Committee on Monday released a leaflet, documenting the entire visit of Bose, how he saved the entire Assam from going to the hands of Pakistan along with some photographs during his visit to the town.

Bose along with other leaders of that time came to Golakganj junction on October 31, 1938, from Guwahati at around 7 am. He spent November 1 and 2 at Dhubri town and also addressed a rally at the Mahamaya Field, Gauripur.

According to the leaflet, Bose visited the state accepting the invitation of Bishnuram Medhi and Gopinath Bordoloi, who informed Netaji about the conspiracy of the British and the Muslim league to make Assam a part of Pakistan. After visiting Shillong and Guwahati, he reached Dhubri which inspired many people to follow Netaji.

The then independent members of parliament of Golakganj and Gauripur constituencies, Santosh Kumar Baruah and Jogen Mandal, respectively, joined Congress under the leadership of Bose. The move made the party stronger and helped them throw away the regime of Sir Sadaullah and established Gopinath Bordoloi as the Prime Minister of undivided Assam.

During his visit to the town, Bose stayed in the historic Dutta Bari, which was owned by the family of the then Congress president of Goalpara district, Brijmohan Dutta. This leaflet is an extract from a book by Saradindu Banarjee, and was distributed in the presence of Golakganj MLA Aswini Roy Sarkar, DC Dhiraj Chaudhary, ADC Pranjit Wari and senior advocate Tapan Bhattacharjee.

While addressing the gathering at Puchmore, Dhubri, on the occasion of birthday celebration of Netaji, the Deputy Commissioner said, “It is really a matter of honour for us that this town was visited by the freedom fighter. It is an honour to be a residence of such a place from where Bose defeated the British conspiracy to separate Assam and make India weak.”

“We should follow the ideologies of Netaji and his philosophies,” said Bhattacharjee.