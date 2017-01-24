

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers taking out a rally to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, in Dibrugarh on Monday. – UB Photos

Regretfully, the Chief Minister had to garland the statue of the freedom fighter with the help of a twig as he could not reach the bust despite climbing up on a pedestal. He paid reverence by bowing before the statue of the great leader.

Recalling Netaji’s heroic deeds and self sacrifice, the Chief Minister called upon the people to draw inspiration and motivation from the founder of the Azad Hind Fouj, to work for the development of the nation. He called upon the young generation to take interest in knowing more about the freedom fighter who sought to free all Indians from the bondage of the British rulers.

“The more we read and research on the life of Subhas Chandra Bose, the more we will know about his sacrifice, commitment and be inspired and emboldened to be patriotic citizen of the country. If we have to pay respect to him we must resolve to sincerely work for the society and the country,” the Chief Minister said.

The function was also attended by MP Rameshwar Teli and MLAs – Prasanta Phukan, Rituparna Baruah and Vinod Hazarika. Teli, in his speech, said that the country attained freedom not only because of Mahatma Gandhi but also for the great role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prasanta Phukan also addressed the gathering. The function was presided over by Shyamal Das, president of Netaji Smrity Rakhya Sammitte and Chinta.