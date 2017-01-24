At the Latasil playground here today, in reply to Panbazar’s 115 for nine, Titan scored 116 for two.

In the other match of the day, ASEB Sports Club got walk over against Star Sporting.

Brief scores: Panbazar Boys 115/9 (Aftab Khan 13, Pankaj Das 13, Rajumoni Das 3/29, Dhurjyoti Kashyap 2/10). Titan Club 116/2 (Moon Kumar 57, Pradyut Hazarika 30).

Today’s matches: Brahmaputra Boys vs Sijubari RYS; Chandmari SC vs Narakasurjyoti Sangha.