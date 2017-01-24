Ankurjyoti trounce Jorhat outfit

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 23 - Ankurjyoti Club of Guwahati defeated North East Development Centre of Cricket (NEDCC), Jorhat by 59 runs in today’s match of the 15th Bud Challenge Tournament for the Jugal Kishor Newatia Trophy. At the Mangaldai Stadium today, batting first the Guwahati team piled up 173 in 39.1 overs in the 40-over match. In reply NEDCC were all out for 114 in 42.1 overs. Brief scores: Ankurjyoti Club 173 (Asif Wasimul Haque 62, Vijay Gautam 20, Bishal Roy 18, Himanshu Das 3/21, Dasarath Kumar 2/17). NEDCC 114 (Md Arif 42, Abhishek Krishna 20, Sunny Singh 15, L Kishan Singha 4/22). Today’s match: River Rine Club vs Youth Club, Meghalaya.