



The competition was held in three categories-5 kms (Dream Run), 10 kms (Endurance Run) and 21.1 kms (Half Marathon). The event was organised by the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) with the objective of promoting the theme, ‘Run to keep fit’ amongst its employees, their families, the people in the neighbourhood and the society at large. Yemata Mikiyas Lemlemu from Ethopia bagged the first position in the Half Marathon clocking 1:05:02 hours, while the second position holder was Isaac Kemboi Ngemui from Kenya with a timing of 1:05:03 hours. Getu Binyam Mengiste from Ethopia got the bronze medal taking 1:05:04 hours.

The Marathon was flagged off from three venues-Numaligarh Refinery Marketing Terminal Main Gate (5 kms), Marangi Bagan Tea Estate Tiniali (10 kms) and Dhuligaon (21.1 kms).

While DC, Golaghat flagged off the Half Marathon from Dhuliagaon, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and SP, Golaghat were present in the function organised at the finish point. Other sports personalities present on the occasion were Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Barua, noted bodybuilder Mahadev Deka, para-cyclist Rakesh Banik, Guiness book of world records holder for long distance running Avijeet Barua among others.

Prizes were given away by MD NRL P Padmanabhan, Director (Finance) NRL SK Barua, GM (Ops) NRL and organising president Numaligarh Marathon BJ Phukan and other senior officials, stated a release issued here today.

Top 3 position holders: (21.1km, men) 1st Yemata M Lemlemu (Ethiopia), 2nd Isaac K Ngemui (Kenya), 3rd Getu B Mengiste (Ethiopia). (21.1km, women) 1st Matowara Ahmed (Boko, Kamrup), 2nd Darishisha Iangjuh (Shillong), 3rd Prabhawati Rawat (UP). (10km endurance run, men) 1st Sanidul Islam (NFR), 2nd Hementa Ray (Bishnupur Gaon), 3rd Adutani Kutum (Lumding). (10km endurance run, women) 1st Pinki Gour (Rongamati), 2nd Dipti Chutia (Torani, Golaghat), 3rd Simitra Urang (Golaghat). (5km Dream Run, men) 1st Joymangal Urang (Kamarbandha), 2nd Sahidul A Sikdar (Boko), 3rd Bikash Bek (Numaligarh). (5KMkm Dream Run, women) 1st Mitali Modi (NRL), 2nd Pompy Thengal (No 4 Rong bong,Golaghat), 3rd Maina Pathori (Namte Mera Gaon).