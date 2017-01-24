The party office was inaugurated by BJP national spokesperson Ram Madhav along with party spokesperson Nalin Kohli, State president, Shibun Lyngdoh and MDCs from both Garo Hills and Khasi-Jaintia region at Danakgre locality here.

While the party wants to strengthen the party at all levels in the State by fielding candidates in all 24 constituencies in Garo Hills, BJP, however, has left the door open for pre-poll as well as post-poll alliances for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2018.

“BJP is currently in power in 14 States, alone in 10 States and with alliance partners in another four States. We want Meghalaya too to become Congress-free and pro-development. The BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is the only way forward for the State of Meghalaya,” said Ram Madhav while addressing party members.

At a press conference held after the inauguration, Madhav hit out at the Mukul Sangma Government for the lack of development in the State. Terming the BJP as the party of the present and the future, Madhav stated that the party was here to stay. “The establishment of a permanent party building in Garo Hills shows that today we are here to stay. Ours is a party of India’s present and future,” he added.

“I have been coming to Meghalaya for over a decade and nothing really has changed. Only factories and projects being shut down and nothing else. Our government has been focusing on the development of the Northeastern region as PM is of the belief that the NE needs to progress to the level of States like Gujarat and Maharasthra,” added Madhav, saying the goal is to have a Congress-free country.

“The other thing that we hear in Meghalaya is the various conflicts of interest of the Congress party leaders and the internal bickering,” he further added.

“We should also be thankful to the Congress leadership as without them we would never have come to power. It is their leadership (or lack of it) that we had a historic mandate for our party in 2014 and it has continued,” said Ram Madhav while taking a pot shot at the BJP’s opposition.

The BJP believes it was well placed in Manipur to come to power on its own and will be fielding candidates in all 60 constituencies. Madhav hit out strongly against the Ibobi Singh Government in the State calling the leader selfish for not resolving the ongoing blockade that has crippled life in the Manipur valley.

The party is set to inaugurate many more such offices in the Meghalaya with the one in Shillong expected to be completed by May.

Madhav called the NDA Government pro-poor with policies of the Central Government working for the upliftment of the poorer sections of the population.

He also said that only the BJP can change the scenario in the State while calling on people to throw out the corrupt Mukul Sangma Government in 2018.

He also attacked Congress Governments in the North East for attempting to sabotage the developmental agenda of Narendra Modi.

“It is a historic day for people of Garo Hills as we now have an office of the party they we can call our own. Our aim is to continue to expand our party,” said Shibun Lyngdoh.