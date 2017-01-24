Legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Vungzagin Valte submitted their resignation letters to party President TN Haokip as well as to Speaker Th Lokeshwor, they said.

With the resignation, the strength of Congress has gone down to 45 seats in the 60-member House.

Kipgen had been elected in the last Assembly polls from Kangpokpi constituency which had recently been upgraded into Kangpokpi district. Valte was elected from Thanlon Assembly constituency. Vice president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) S Achouba also resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Incidentally, the State’s move to carve out seven new districts has triggered protests by Manipur’s apex Naga organisation United Naga Council (UNC). Last year, three veteran Congress heavyweights N Biren, Y Erabot and Francis Ngajokpa had resigned and joined the BJP. – PTI