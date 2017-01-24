“We have resolved to approach the UN considering the lack of willingness in both the State and Central Governments to carry out their responsibilities to end the hardship and sufferings of the people of the State due to indefinite economic blockade,” said Koijam while addressing a press conference here on Monday. “We are taking this step as we cannot remain a silent spectator”, he added.

Manipur is reeling under indefinite economic blockade on National Highways 2 and 37 since November 1 last year. United Naga Council (UNC) called the blockade in protest against the government’s move to elevate Sadar Hills and Jiribam into full fledged districts.

The ‘Responsibility to Protect’ is a global political commitment which was endorsed by all members of the UN at the 2005 World Summit to prevent genocide, war crime, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, according to CCM Convenor Babloo Loitongbam, a human rights activist.