Senapati, a hill town north of Imphal, recorded below 2 degree Celsius in the morning (5 am-

8 am) since the past one week. Other places in the State recorded around 4-6 degree Celsius as minimum temperature.

In view of the prediction of a cold wave in the ‘coming week’, the Manipur State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) has issued an advisory of Do’s and Don’ts to the public to avoid cold wave related adverse impacts. Manipur has been experiencing a cold wave since the past few days.

The MSDMA advisory has asked the public to remain indoors as much as possible, monitor media for weather, check on neighbours living alone, specially the elderly, take regular hot drinks, use hats and mufflers to prevent heat loss, etc.

It has also advised the public to visit doctors for signs of hypothermia, uncontrolled shivering, memory loss, disorientation and apparent exhaustion, etc.