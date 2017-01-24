State Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who met the Railways Minister in Rail Bhavan in Delhi recently, discussed various issues including completion of Agartala-Sabroom line, expansion of Agartala railway station and improvement of Agaratla-Delhi train service.

In course of the discussion, the Railways Minister assured Sarkar that he would ask NFR Chief Engineer to meet him and discuss the plan for Sabroom railway station.

“Of course, Sabroom railway station would be of international standard as it will be a gateway to Bangladesh”, Prabhu told the Chief Minister.

Besides, the Railways Minister also assured that the Agartala-Delhi direct service would be improved including provision of more coaches, the release said.

The release further said the extension of railway line upto Sabroom would be completed by end of 2019 and an announcement to this effect would be made on January 24 next.

On the setting up of a Railway Division in Tripura, Prabhu stated this would not bring tangible benefits, rather it would only add to administrative costs.