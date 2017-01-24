APCC president Padi Richo, who presided over the Sammelan, reiterated that the Congress party demands a ‘white paper’ from Modi-led BJP Government to expose the truth behind demonetisation.

Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki pointed out the impact of demonetisation wherein the sufferers were the weaker sections of the society. He also said that Arunachal Pradesh do not have ‘adequate’ banking and postal services facilities to cope with the present Central Govt policy. He asked PM to enhance the banking & postal services with ATM facilities in the remote State before implementing “such draconian” policy.

AICC secretary and in-charge Arunachal Pradesh, Dr K Jayakumar vehemently slammed Modi for demonetisation move, describing him “captain of biggest scam ever this country had in the history after Independence.”

He compared the developed countries like Germany and Switzerland whose cash transaction is 80 per cent and 70 per cent, whereas Modi is putting pressure on the Indian citizens to have a cashless economy.

In India, only 26 per cent area are covered with internet facilities, banking and postal services, whereas 74 per cent area does not have the above facilities so far, Jayakumar claimed and asked Modi Govt to develop such infrastructure first before implementing such schemes.

AICC’s anti-demonetisation campaign coordinator for Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Ranee Narah, also a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, declared that the Jan-Vedna Panchayat would be organised at district and block level in all Assembly segments of Arunachal from January 28, starting with one at Pasighat in East Siang district.

Earlier, a two minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls of those who lost their lives due to demonetisation and also the party’s Dambuk Block president.