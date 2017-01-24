In the event of failure of the government to comply, the JCC threatened to impose indefinite State-wide bandh from January 27. The committee claimed that though it expected around 20,000 participants, more that 50,000 people belonging to various Naga tribes in traditional attire participated in the rally.

The JCC alleged that the State Government has totally ignored and sidelined the voices and aspirations of the people pertaining to the present imbroglio created by its “apathy” and “insensitivity”.

The rally was held under the banner of Naga Council Dimapur-Nagaland Central Tribe Council comprising Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho and Sumi Hoho, Chakhroma Public Organisation, Western Chakhesang Hoho, Angami Public Organisation and Eastern Nagaland Public Organisations.

Addressing a press conference after the rally, convenor of JCC Sapu Jamir wondered that though the women reservation issue is sub-judice in Supreme Court, the State Government decided to conduct the urban local body elections with 33 per cent reservation for women. He said Article 371 (A) of the Constitution that gives special rights to the Nagas should not be equated with municipal and town council elections and added that the urban local body poll can only be held subject to modification/amendment in Nagaland Municipal Act.

“Under no circumstances we will allow to touch Article 371 (A) for which our forefathers made supreme sacrifices,” he asserted. Jamir, however, said the JCC wants to hold discussion with the government on the issue. “Let the tribe hohos express their views,” he stated.

Later, the JCC members submitted a memorandum to Nagaland Chief Minister through Dimapur DC appealing to immediately differ the elections scheduled for February 1.

Making it categorically clear that the civil societies hold no malice or have any intention to suppress women’s rights, the JCC, however, once again unequivocally made its stand clear that it opposes the “divisive policy” of the government to suppress the wishes and rights of the Nagas in general.

Affirming that the Nagas in general stand committed to safeguard their “vital inalienable rights” over natural resources and also customary and traditional rights, the JCC felt that the decision of the government to forcefully conduct the civic body elections despite strong protest from the people is in direct confrontation with the will and aspirations of the Naga people.

According to JCC, the State Government is adamant to go ahead with the urban local body elections against the wishes of the people.