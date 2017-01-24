According to official sources today, 32,000 litres of high-speed diesel in two tankers were airlifted from Guwahati’s Borjhar Air Force station to Imphal in the first sortie last evening. Two more sorties were conducted today and 64,000 litres airlifted to Manipur.

The Indian Air Force deployed one C17 cargo aircraft for the purpose on the request of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. “It will be deployed in future too based on need,” the sources said. When contacted, IOC Executive Director Dipankar Ray confirmed the development.

During the first fortnight since the economic blockade, no petroleum supply could be sent to the State. “Thereafter, IOC shifted the supply base for Manipur to Guwahati from Tinsukia and started sending fuel via Jiribam in convoys under heavy security of the police and paramilitary forces,” they said.

However, due to requirement of high-security protocol, the convoy movements had been seriously impaired. In view of the crisis and to reduce peoples’ hardships, the Oil Ministry along with Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence decided to airlift fuel to the North-eastern State. – PTI