



Netaji Birthday Celebration Committee president Naba Bhattacharjee termed the mystery surrounding the leader’s disappearance as “unfortunate”, stating, people have the right to know whether Netaji died in plane crash or elsewhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the family members of Netaji and announced that the government would declassify the files. Last year, on Netaji’s 119th birth anniversary, as many as 100 secret files were made public by Prime Minister. However, there are at least 300 files related to Netaji’s disappearance and much of it remains classified documents.

Two commissions of inquiry had concluded that Netaji had died in a plane crash in Taipei on 18 August, 1945. A third probe panel, headed by Justice MK Mukherjee, had contested it and suggested that Bose was alive.

Bhattacharjee said a committee headed by him had earlier submitted a memorandum to the PMO demanding declassification of Netaji’s files. “We will make a sustained effort that all the files are declassified and the truth is unearthed.”

On the growing demand to declare January 23 as a National holiday, Bhattacharjje said, for the past decades several memorandums have been submitted to the Government to declare the birthday as a National holiday.

Netaji’s close affinity with the people of Shillong and Khasi community particularly is well documented. He addressed the Khasi community at the “Khasi National Dorbar” where he lauded the traditional system of governance, Bhattacharjee said. “We appeal to all Meghalayans to come forward and give a signature for a just cause so that January 23 could be declared as a national holiday,” he appealed.