The speakers also called for steps to beautify the campus of the public library and its interior and to modernise its library. The library should be linked with the libraries of other parts of the globe via Internet. The library should also be provided with teleconferencing facilities, they said.

With this library, the library movement of the State was started, the speakers recalled and added that its conservation would help conserving a great heritage of the city and the NE region as well.

At the seminar, which was organised by the Assam Library Association in collaboration with the Library Directorate of the State and the State government-founded Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Prekhyagriha aru Puhtibhoral Sangrakshan aru Unnayan Samiti and sponsored by the Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata, the keynote address was delivered by former State Chief Secretary HN Das yesterday.

The seminar was inaugurated by noted litterateur Nirupama Borgohain. East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharyya released the souvenir published on the occasion. State’s Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Pritam Saikia also addressed the function.

The participants were welcomed by Library Association president Prof Alaka Burhagohain.

Today’s first technical session on structural design and conservation of the NCB Hall and Library was chaired by noted architect Biswa Dutta and it was addressed by architects Silpirekha Pandit and Arijit Choudhury, among others. The second technical session on conservation of heritage structure was chaired by Dr Hiren Gohain and it was addressed, among others, by INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) member Jayanta Sarma and former deputy director of the State’s Archaeology Directorate Dr Pradip Sarma.

The third session on modernisation of library was chaired by Prof Alaka Burhagohain. It was addressed among others, by information and library scientist Prof Narendra Lahkar, Dr Dhruva Das and Dr Tilak Hazarika, among others.