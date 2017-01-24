The student body today alleged that students in many parts of the State are yet to receive free textbooks, causing the loss of precious academic days.

“AASU would stage protest demonstrations throughout the State in front of the offices of district education officials and inspectors of schools. Memorandums would be given to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister of the State demanding immediate supply of free textbooks,” said AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi.

The student body further stated that the government should have taken steps beforehand to ensure supply of textbooks in time. “Lack of initiative in this regard shows the apathetic attitude of the government towards Assamese and other vernacular medium schools and also the government schools as a whole,” the AASU leaders alleged.