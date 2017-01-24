Govt requested to install statue of Sarat Sinha

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 23 - The Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association (GSCA) at its meeting held on Sunday urged the State Government to install a lifesize statue of Sarat Chandra Sinha, former Chief Minister of Assam and socialist leader, at an appropriate place in the vicinity of Janata Bhawan in recognition of his great services towards the integrity and development of the State. GSCA president DN Chakravartty recalled with gratitude Sinha’s role in shifting the State capital to Assam from Shillong in 1972.