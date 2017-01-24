

Seamstresses stitching national flags at the Khadi Board office in Guwahati, on Monday. Seamstresses stitching national flags at the Khadi Board office in Guwahati, on Monday.

National Flags of different sizes prepared from indigenously cotton by weavers of the Board, have hit the market for the ensuing Republic Day.

For the last 12/14 years, the Khadi Board had been importing the cotton cloth from West Bengal for making the National Flags.

“The cotton weaving sections at the 47 centres of the Board spread across the State had been lying defunct for the last several years. There was some muga and eri production, but not cotton. As a result, we had to import the cotton from outside. However, in October this year, the new government asked us to weave the cotton indigenously for the National Flags.

“There was not much time to make the yarn, though the government had told us to do so as well. The weavers were preoccupied due to the festivals and harvesting season. So, we purchased the yarn from the Khadi Commission-certified organisations, including those in the State and in Bengal. Our weavers then made the cloths from those,” a Khadi Board official told The Assam Tribune.

Cotton production at the Khadi Board’s weaving centres had declined due to inability of the government to provide raw materials. Employees of the Board say there were other ‘reasons’ as well for the decline in cotton production, but refused to elaborate.

Till January 21 last, the Board has sold 5,493 pieces of National Flags, earning Rs 10.36 lakh. The Board has set a target of Rs 12 lakh revenue through sale of the Tricolour on this Republic Day.

Around 18 tailors employed by the Board at its Chandmari office are busy making the flags of six sizes. The cost of the flag varies between Rs 60 and Rs 500, depending on the size.

Last Republic Day, the Board had earned Rs 11.33 lakh through the sale of National Flags. Similarly, Tricolour sale last Independence Day was of around Rs 17.26 lakh. Prodded by the new government, the Board now plans to increase the number of weavers and other infrastructure to bolster its production.