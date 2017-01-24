



The rickshaw becomes an important mode of transport during the artificial floods in Guwahati. Rickshaw-pullers carry passengers in all kinds of weather. They pull the rickshaw in the scorching sun, at chilly wintry nights and even in heavy rains.

Most of the rickshaw-pullers of Guwahati are jobless young people in the age group of 21 to 40 years, who migrated from the rural areas of Assam. Only a few of them are below the age of 20 years and above 40 years of age. The main cause for their migration to Guwahati is poverty. They took up this profession as they were unable to manage other jobs due to lack of skill and education. Most of them are illiterate while only a few were able to get primary, middle or secondary level of education. Some of them are seasonal migrants. They have their own agricultural land where they grow crops during the agricultural season and become rickshaw-pullers during non-agricultural season.

Their average monthly income is not bad compared to many other monthly earners in industry and other informal/unorganised sectors. Some of them possess their own cycle rickshaw, while many hire them from others. Today, most of the rickshaw-pullers in Guwahati have to find an alternative employment as 90 per cent of their business has gone to electric rickshaws.

The life of the rickshaw-pullers who ply hired cycle rickshaws in Guwahati is very tough and full of suffering. Though they earn well on a daily basis, they have little money left in hand as they have to give away a fixed amount of their income to the owner of the rickshaw everyday. They have to pay the fixed amount even when they earn nothing during the day.

The hard work done by them do not match the money they get for it. Sometimes, they have to pull the rickshaw even while they are not well as they have to earn bread for their families.

Sometimes they are cheated by some passengers, too. These passengers are not ready to pay them a reasonable fare, argue with them and try to pay them less taking undue advantage of their weak social position. The city traffic police also frequently harass them puncturing cycle rickshaw tires and beating them for money. The irregular and inadequate earning makes them very poor. They are always poorly dressed; they wear torn clothes and stay barefooted. During the winter they do not have enough clothes to protect them against the cold. They have neither proper food to eat nor a good place to live. They live in temporary shelters in subhuman living conditions, burdened with paying the rent for the rickshaw as well as for their own accommodation. Often, they spend their nights on platforms, pavements or in parks and garages. Sometimes they coil themselves up in their vehicles to sleep.

Most of them use the roadsides or railway lines for responding to Nature’s call. They collect water mostly from the municipality pipes. The continuous plying of rickshaw without proper rest, poor living conditions and lack of access to nutritious food, sanitation, proper shelter and medical care makes them prone to various diseases. Their family members too remain in poverty and become vulnerable to illnesses. They are unable to pay for their medical treatment and education of their children. It is pathetic that most cycle rickshaw-pullers have to depend on their children in old age as they do not have anything left for saving.

Though some rickshaw-pullers are honest and charge reasonably from passengers, but most of them are dishonest. They are not fair in their dealings. They try to take undue advantage of the ignorance or innocence of the passengers. They especially cheat people who are not familiar with the local system of Guwahati. They charge more during the rough weather and big festivals. At times, they have to pay the price for their unfair dealings. They get slapped or scolded either by the police or by people for their bad behaviour. The majority of them have been found to spend money on bad habits such as drinking alcohol, chewing gutkha, using drugs, enjoying dirty films and visiting prostitutes, which make them poor in spite of their good income. Substance abuse is affecting some rickshaw-pullers in Guwahati. They have much higher risk of HIV-infection due to their bad habits.

These days, cycle rickshaw-pullers in Guwahati are also committing many crimes. A small section of them are engaged in activities like stealing, picking pockets, drug-peddling and robbery.

Yet, the rickshaw-pullers of the city form an important class of society. The city needs to be kind to them. The city authority must provide them permanent stands, free medical support in case of accidents and illnesses, night shelters, police protection, insurance coverage and education to their children as they collect money for licensing and numbering the vehicle every month. The government should provide them bank loans, subsidies and the benefits under welfare schemes. A strong cycle rickshaw union is also required in Guwahati, so that they can raise their voice for their rights.