“This is an interim report, and after studying it and based on the suggestions, we will later submit a final report,” Chandrababu told reporters here this afternoon.

He said cyber security was an important aspect in the switch to a digital economy.

“I have discussed this with some companies during my visit to Davos last week. Master Card alone has 23 patents. We will now patent the fingerprint-based Aadhar-enabled Payment System. Nowhere in the world is such a system being used,” Chandrababu pointed out.

The Centre had recently constituted a 13-member Committee of Chief Ministers headed by Chandrababu to promote digital payment systems to promote transparency, financial inclusion and also prepare a roadmap in this regard. – PTI