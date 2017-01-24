AMARAVATI, Jan 23 - The Committee of Chief Ministers on demonetisation, headed by Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu, constituted to prepare a roadmap for transition to digital economy will submit its interim report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi tomorrow.
“This is an interim report, and after studying it and based on the suggestions, we will later submit a final report,” Chandrababu told reporters here this afternoon.
He said cyber security was an important aspect in the switch to a digital economy.
“I have discussed this with some companies during my visit to Davos last week. Master Card alone has 23 patents. We will now patent the fingerprint-based Aadhar-enabled Payment System. Nowhere in the world is such a system being used,” Chandrababu pointed out.
The Centre had recently constituted a 13-member Committee of Chief Ministers headed by Chandrababu to promote digital payment systems to promote transparency, financial inclusion and also prepare a roadmap in this regard. – PTI