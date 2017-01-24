A bench, comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and AK Sikri, observed that a prima facie case has “definitely” been made out for probe into the abuse of authority by Sinha.

The apex court said the present CBI Director would head the special investigation team (SIT) which would look into the report of the apex court-appointed panel headed by ML Sharma, a former Special Director of the agency, that had prima facie indicted Sinha in the matter.

“We have considered the issue whether an outside body of investigators should be appointed as the Special Investigating Team,” the bench said in its four-page order.

“However, in our considered opinion, since there has been a change of guard in the CBI, we would continue to repose our faith in the impartiality of the CBI to look into the report prepared by ML Sharma and other relevant documents and conduct an investigation (as an SIT) into the abuse of authority prima facie committed by Ranjit Sinha with a view to scuttle enquiries, investigations and prosecutions being carried out by CBI in coal block allocation cases,” it said.

However, the apex court made it clear that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of allegations levelled by the petitioner or on the contents of the report prepared by the Sharma panel. – PTI