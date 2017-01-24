



Meanwhile, four militant outfits of the region, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), have given a call to the people to boycott the Republic Day celebrations.

Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Kula Saikia told The Assam Tribune that a manhunt has been launched in the jungles of the area. He said that the Assam Police personnel, who were trained in jungle warfare, have been pressed into action. The police personnel of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are operating jointly with the Assam Rifles personnel and efforts are on to block the routes frequented by the militants.

Saikia, who is supervising the operations, said that a series of meetings were held between the police and other forces engaged in the counterinsurgency operations to formulate strategies to prevent attacks by the militants and the security of the nearby towns, vital installations, including the oil installations, etc., have been increased to thwart any possible attack by the ultras. He said that the oil installations are guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force but the perimeters are guarded by the police.

Security sources, on the other hand, said that there are reports of movement of ultras along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border areas and the districts like Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar are considered vulnerable to militant attacks. Sources, however, said that according to inputs available, the ultras have been directed by their senior leaders to target the police and security forces. It is unlikely that considering their dwindling public support, the ultras would target common people, sources added. However, the forces are not taking any chances.

Meanwhile, the ULFA(I), CorCom, GNLA and HNLC today issued a joint statement calling upon the people of the region to boycott the Republic Day celebrations. The militant groups also called upon the people to stay indoors for their own security. Interestingly, in the statement, the militant groups also criticised the demonetisation move of the Government of India.