The bench, also comprising Justices NV Ramana and DY Chandrachud, did not grant opportunity to lawyer ML Sharma, who had filed the PIL in personal capacity, to come back to it if the Centre violated the model code of conduct in its Budget, to be presented on February 1.

Referring to constitutional provisions, the court said there are clear divisions of subjects, Union, State and concurrent, in the Constitution and the presentation of Union budget cannot be dependant on state polls “which keep happening.”

It was not impressed with the arguments that the Centre may announce sops for the voters of the states going for polls in the budget, saying “Your argument is absurd. This way you will say the party in power at Centre should not contest state polls”.

The bench did not agree with the submission that in the past, the Centre had postponed presentation of budget due to assembly polls.

The PIL has said the Centre be directed to present the Budget in the financial year 2017-18 which would commence from April 1, instead of the proposed February 1 date.

It has also said the government be restrained from declaring “any relief, programme, financial budget until the states’ elections are over” as they would violate the Model Code of Conduct. – PTI