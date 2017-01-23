The NCHISF has been demanding on behalf of the affected people of Dima Hasao who have lost their houses and agricultural land due to the BG conversion at many locations in Dima Hasao since long, but the NF Railway authority has not paid any heed to the demand, but following the rail blockade on November 15 last year, the it had held a meeting at Maligaon on November 24 last year wherein it agreed to pay the compensation, but the Revenue department had to prepare the bills which was not done even after being approached repeatedly following which the NCHISF was compelled to gherao the NCHAC.

Hundreds of protesters breaking through the police barricade and the main gate of the NCHAC reached the main campus and began to show their grievances with placards and shouting slogans against the Revenue department.