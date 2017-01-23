Henrike while answering a question put forward by a student of Class VII, Niju Gogoi about the popular festivals observed at Spain, said that though bull fighting is a very risky sport, but it is enjoyed by most of the Spanish population, adding that participants voluntarily come forward to take part and if something goes wrong, including the accidental death of the participants while dealing with the bull, the local authority will not take any responsibility. He said that a large amount of unused tomatoes are used in the tomato festival which is enjoyed by all sections of people of Spain.

Henrike also spelt out the peculiar weather conditions prevalent at Spain where there is a medium to heavy rainfall during winter season. In summer the rainfall is less, adding that wild forest fire at Spain is one of the major areas of concern where the fire in the wild forests is ignited through anthropogenic factors, i.e., by human beings in order to clear up the area and occupy it for their agricultural occupation. Sometimes, forests fire continues for several days causing serious problem for wildlife. Dona Das, a student of ClassVII briefed the Spanish guest Henrike about the socio-cultural, tradition, religion and festivals of Assam. The vote of thanks was given by Any Devi, a student of Rising Sun English School.