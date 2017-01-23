The Army had reportedly picked up Ratan from his residence at Kumguri and allegedly killed him at Laupani in Kokrajhar district on December 27 last, the family of the deceased alleged.

On the other hand, the Army had claimed Ratan was an NDFB (S) cadre and he was killed in an encounter.

But the local residents of Kumguri did not agree with the claim the Army had made. So, they had staged a protest in front of the nearest Bengtol Police Out Post and demanded immediate arrest of the accused Army jawans following the incident.

The agitated villagers had called off their protest after they got an assurance of a probe into the killing by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal through the administration.

But on Saturday, the villagers gathered at the residence of the deceased and expressed their reaction against the Chief Minister and decided to move afresh for justice to the victim’s family and action against the killers, who, they claimed, was innocent and not at all associated with any militant group.

They also criticised the Chief Minister for failing to keep his commitment of initiating a probe into the killing despite the passing of 26 days.