Students, staff, faculty members assembled in front of Netaji Subhash Mancha where the university flag was hoisted by Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, the Vice Chancellor. This was followed by paying floral tributes at the Shahid Minar and Shahid Bedi in the university campus. Later, a function was organised at the Bipin Pal auditorium to celebrate the occasion.

Prof RC Deka, Vice Chancellor of Assam Down Town University, Guwahati and former Director, AIIMS, New Delhi was the chief guest of the foundation day celebration. In his keynote address, Prof Deka said “the need of education and teaching must be steered towards the benefit of society and mankind.” Prof Deka emphasised on research and innovation for solving the day-to-day problems of society.

Prof Dilip Chandra Nath delivered the foundation day speech where he stressed on the strength of the university and desired to make Assam University a world class University in the future. A documentary on Assam University was also screened on this occasion. Alumni news letter and a book were released by chief guest. Also, prizes to the winners of the foundation day sports meet were given away by the distinguished personalities. Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, convener, organising committee of the celebrations delivered the welcome address while Dr Sanjib Bhattacharjee, Registrar of the varsity gave the vote of thanks.