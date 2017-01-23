Reliable sources informed ANN Service that the Government has taken all possible measures to strengthen the border police forces as well as the second line of defence (SLD) of the Assam Police. Sources said that this has been done to make the entire Indo-Bangla border area in Karimganj district more secure.

It may be mentioned here that various sections of people have demanded that strong steps be taken to beef up security measures along the entire Indo-Bangla border area within Assam, including in Karimganj district, as the people of the border areas do not want that only the BSF personnel take care of their security from external forces.

So these people have continuously put pressure on the State Government to increase its presence along the border areas, not depending on the BSF alone, as the overall situation of the border areas is quite grim.

It may be noted that as per agreement between the Central and the State governments, it was decided that the Border Branch of the Assam Police will equally keep guard, along with Border Security Force. But the weak infrastructure of the Assam Police’s Border Branch, including lack of sufficient personnel, has put a spanner in the entire endeavour.

It may be mentioned that the erstwhile Congress Government did not take any effective steps to improve the infrastructure of the Border Branch of the Assam Police. Immediately after coming to power at the Centre, the Narendra Modi Government took the initiative to beef up security arrangements along the border areas.

It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inspected some of the border areas of Karimganj district and held discussions with the State Government regarding strengthening of the border police force immediately. After that, the State Government resolved to deploy the State’s border police along the Indo-Bangla border areas of Karimganj district.

Highly reliable sources told ANN Service that the State Government will deploy a 20-member team of the State Border Police in each LAC along the Indo-Bangla border area. These teams will be equipped with modern arms, powerful wireless set, vehicles and others equipment to thwart infiltration, theft and dacoity incidents, besides other anti-social activities.

In the border areas of North Karimganj LAC, Patharkandi-LAC, South Karimganj and Badarpur LAC, 80 Border Police personnel will be deployed. However, it is still not clear whether these Border Police personnel will perform their duties under the police stations of the attached constituencies, or jointly with the BSF. Sources further said that all these riot and disturbance-hit areas have been brought under the ‘Riot Prevention Force’ and they will be deployed in the riot-hit areas, as also at Patharkandi, to maintain the law-and-order situation.

Sources also informed that the State Government is keeping a close watch on Patharkandi in order to avoid any untoward incident as it has already been identified as a hyper-sensitive area. The State Government has therefore sanctioned a 30-member team of the Riot Prevention Force for Patharkandi Police Station.