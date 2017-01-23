This was stated by the Assam Agricultural and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Saturday at Kohora after laying the foundation for the construction of a new concrete road at Nepali Goan area. Bora said that Panchayat Raj is a good governance system through which the deprived and needy people of a particular Panchayat block are directly benefited, adding that those associated with the block Panchayat level must ensure that public funds are utilised properly. Bora emphasised that it is important to note that how well the work like construction of roads or any public property is completed.

When pointed out by this correspondent about the non-existence of a modern and sophisticated veterinary hospital at Kaziranga where many wild animals die in stressful conditions (under the State Veterinary department), Bora said that the matter had been seriously looked into and very soon Kaziranga would see a modern veterinary hospital where the major treatment of animals including wild animals in distress could be treated well.

It is to be noted that due to lack of any sophisticated veterinary hospital at Kaziranga with sufficient veterinary staff and doctors along with a sophisticated operation theatre (except the Wildlife Rescue Center under WTI,) most of the wild animals in distress due to flood and other anthropogenic factors die. So it is very important to have a good veterinary hospital at Kaziranga under the control of the State Government. The Agriculture Minister also informed mediapersons that enquiry against some officials of the State Agriculture department is going on and very soon they would be prosecuted on charges of corruption.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat, Utpal Doley said that about 30-40 unemployed youths of a Panchayat block had been selected for training on vermicompost preparation and once made, the Government would help them in proper marketing. Doley also said that they had initiated discussion with some tea estates so that the vermicompost made by the unemployed youths could be sold at those tea gardens at appropriate prices.