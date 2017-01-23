Addressing a meeting held at Chatra village near Ghograpar in Nalbari district recently, the Minister said that the Forest Department has started a new recruitment process and will complete it soon. She added that lack of infrastructure had become a hurdle in fighting the well-organised poachers. Her department alone should not be blamed for its failure to stop rhino poaching, she pleaded.

Brahma added that NH-37 passing through the Kaziranga National Park is also helping the poachers as the gunshots of poachers cannot often be heard by Forest staff on duty.