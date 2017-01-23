

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal giving away a cheque to a titular king of middle Assam at an open session at Junbeel Mela near Jagiroad on Saturday. Photo: Jagiroad Correspondent

A temporary royal court of Gova Kingdom was organised at the mela site in which 18 titular kings from various kingdoms in middle Assam namely, Nellie, Paschim Nagaon, Pub-Uttar Khola, Chahari, Silchung, Sara, Tetelia, Kumoi Kacharigaon, Kumoi, Sukunagog, Baghara, Tarani, Domal, Ghagua, Mayong, Dimoria, Khahigarh including Gova Tiwa Deoraja Deepsing assembled.

Attending the open session organised at the mela site, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid special importance upon the need of preservation and the development of the age -old cultural resources and properties of the Tiwa tribes of Assam also, making a particular reference to the Junbeel Mela. Addressing a mammoth gathering, the Chief Minister also assured of a concrete decision to bring about a solution to the land related issue, to be taken by the Government for the allotment of permanent land for holding the historic Junbeel Mela and providing of suitable infrastructure facilities for the mela. He also assured that the Government will take a decision in favour of granting ‘raj bhatta’ to the titular rajas on a regular basis. The Chief Minister further said that in the forthcoming Brahmaputra Utsav under the auspices of the State Government, proper reflection will also be made upon the rich cultural heritage of the Tiwa society related with the Junbeel Mela. He called upon the new generation to make an in-depth study of the various aspects of the life and society of Assam including education, economy etc.

Among others, Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli, Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri, Jagiroad MLA Piyush Hazarika, Tingkhong MLA Bimal Bora, Paban Manta, CEM, TAC, Morigaon DC Hemen Das, King of Khairum Kingdom Baljit Sing Siem also attended.

The Chief Minister also distributed ‘raj-bhatta’ cheque to 18 titular rajas at the session. A series of Tiwa folk dances were performed by Tiwa troupes from various regions in middle Assam.