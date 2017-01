Mini Marathon



GUWAHATI, Jan 22 - Red Horns Division conducted a mini marathon and walkathon today to commemorate the 69th Army Day celebrations at Umroi. Maj Gen Rajeev Sirohi, GOC, Red Horns Division, flagged off the mega event in which more than 800 runners from Umroi Military Station and institutes like ICAR and NESAC participated. A walkathon was also organised for women and children walking enthusiasts. Winners: Under 30 men – Rfn Rohit (1st), Rfn Ravinder (2nd), Rfn Ganesh Nagar (3rd); Over 30 men – Hav Suraj (1st), Nk Dik Bahadur (2nd), Rfn Meharwan (3rd); Under 30 women – Alveno (1st), Tsering Drema Pyom (2nd); Over 30 women – Samina Sirohi (1st), Mercy Seb (2nd), Valnalukatnim (3rd).