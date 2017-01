Put in to bat, Brahmaputra Boys Club put up a total of 165 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs while TACC batsmen could only manage 154 for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated overs.

Brief scores: Brahmaputra Boys Club 165/8 in 20 overs (Abhinandan Prasad 26, Suman Sah 26; Dilbar Khan 2/25, Nabajit Narzary 2/16). TACC 154/7 in 20 overs (Nabajit Narzary 50, Simanta Kalita 31; Rakesh Das 3/29, Sanjay Deka 1/15).